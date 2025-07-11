Colorado State Patrol shares video of motorcyclist allegedly evading troopers at 120 mph

The Colorado State Patrol is sharing a new video of a motorcyclist allegedly evading police when asked to pull over. This happened on July 5 off C470 in Jefferson County.

Colorado State Patrol

The troopers originally tried pulling over the rider for reckless driving, but instead of the rider following orders, troopers said he sped off, going more than 120 mph. Troopers said it was quite the chase, but ended up contacting and arresting the rider even after he was suspected of trying to hide at a local business in Golden.

Troopers say instead of chasing after the rider, they used aerial surveillance to follow him on C470. Troopers worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to bring the rider into custody. Troopers say having the aerial surveillance option kept everyone safe, and no troopers or other drivers were hurt.

"Having the aircraft in the sky took the dangers away from us as well," said Trooper Hunter Matthews, Colorado State Patrol. "Our officers can stay put where they are and have the aircraft follow. However, if we didn't have the aircraft, it would just cause immediate danger to everyone involved."

Colorado State Patrol

The rider arrested is facing charges of reckless driving and felony eluding. Troopers say if you ever see anyone do this, call *CSP or *277. Troopers said it's best to provide the type of bike they are driving, including sports bikes or Harleys, for example. Also, provide the color of the bike with the license plate by state, what the driver is wearing, and if they have any facial hair.

Colorado State Patrol says on July 5, during their joint traffic enforcement operation with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, more than 45 drivers, including 25 motorcyclists, were contacted for reckless driving behavior. Of those, 11 were contacted for driving 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit. A total of 13 out of the 45 vehicles did not have license plates. Three drivers were pulled over due to reckless driving, and one motorcycle rider was taken into custody for felony eluding.

The name of the rider allegedly driving 120 mph has not yet been released.