Colorado State Patrol says truck was passing on the right in fatal I-25 crash

The Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses in a crash near Longmont that left one person dead on Monday.

According to CSP, a white work van and a red Ford pickup truck were both driving south down I-25 when they were involved in a crash around 5:50 a.m.

The van reportedly signaled that it was merging from the left lane into the right lane when troopers say the pickup truck behind it attempted to pass it on the right.

They said the pickup truck drove onto the shoulder of the roadway and, as it merged back into the right lane, the van clipped its left rear corner. Investigators say the Ford spun, hit the concrete barrier, and then overturned. It came to a stop on its roof, facing west in the southbound lanes. The van drove onto the shoulder and came to a stop.

Authorities pronounced the driver of the Ford dead at the scene.

CSP asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or any of the driving behavior of either vehicle before it, to contact the vehicular crimes unit at (303) 239-4501. They also requested dash camera footage from anyone who has video of the time leading up to or during the crash. Reference case number VC260072.