Colorado State Patrol troopers plan to ticket speeders, drivers with expired information

CBS News Colorado is learning more about how the Colorado State Patrol enforces traffic laws, including ticketing drivers for speeding and having expired license plates and tags.

Colorado State Patrol troopers plan to ticket drivers for speeding, expired information. CBS

CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod did a ride along with Colorado State Trooper Rey Avila Friday morning to learn more. In the ride along, which lasted an hour-and-a-half, at least three drivers were pulled over for speeding and expired car information. This happened along I-76, Pecos and Federal between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

During the ride, two drivers decided to go 20 to 30 mph over the speed limit. Once they were pulled over, troopers learned that each driver did not have a proper license, instead they had instruction permits. Avila says with an instruction permit, you have to have someone at least 21 years of age in the car with you. Both drivers received tickets, ranging between $149 to $371.

With the third driver, a tag on their license plate has been expired for at least two years. This leads to another citation in Avila's enforcement, stating that if this was a crash situation, this would be much worse.

CBS

"Speeding eliminates your reaction time," Avila said. "It's not necessarily that you are going to cause a crash, but you never know when something else could jump in front of you. This could be another vehicle, pedestrian or even an animal. Give yourself that extra time. Slow down and give time to stop."

Avila reminds all drivers to keep their information up to date. This will stop you from receiving more tickets and it makes their patrol efforts easier.