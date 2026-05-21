Colorado State Patrol troopers focus on I-25 during Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, this marks the start of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is when law enforcement agencies see a spike in traffic crashes and fatalities in Colorado.

To help prevent tragedies, Colorado State Patrol will have troopers across the entire state patrolling from May 22 through May 25. This will go from as far north as the Wyoming border to as far south as the New Mexico border. The biggest focus is on I-25.

Colorado State Patrol

Troopers say they have three main focuses this weekend. This includes:

Aggressive driving mitigation

Impaired driving enforcement

Roadside Safety for anyone on the side of the road with emergency lights activated

Troopers will also be on the lookout for aggressive driving, including excessive speeding, unsafe lane changes, tailgating, and improper passing. In addition, if a driver shows any signs of impairment, they should not expect a warning.

Troopers say these are all 100% perventable, so there will be no second chances.

"Sure, the court is scary, and the fines are scary, but you're also putting yourself and others at risk," said Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez. "I'm sure nobody would like to hurt somebody or steal them from their family. Don't make that mistake. Make a plan before you go out."

This is just step one of their enforcement during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, which ends on Labor Day.