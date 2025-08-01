Colorado State Patrol arrests suspect accused of targeting multiple aircraft with laser

The Colorado State Patrol Aircraft Unit was conducting traffic operations in the Denver metro area on Thursday night. The trooper aircraft unit said about 9:15 p.m. that multiple commercial airplane pilots reported a green laser being directed into the cockpits of their aircraft.

Colorado State Patrol

The state patrol aircraft unit said they were able to locate the suspect on East 64th Avenue and Monaco Street in Commerce City. While surveilling the suspect, troopers said the suspect pointed the laser at the aircraft multiple times. The aircraft crew was then able to direct ground troopers to the suspect as he was attempting to drive to a new location.

Jose Alonzo Duarte-Campos, 41, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including unlawfully aiming a laser device at an aircraft, which is a felony offense, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Jose Alonzo Duarte-Campos Colorado State Patrol

The state patrol also said Duarte-Campos already had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Laser strikes on aircraft are a serious federal offense and pose a significant risk to pilots, passengers, and the public. Anyone witnessing such activity is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement immediately.