Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado State Patrol sets up sobriety checkpoints in Douglas County for summer DUI enforcement

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol will be out Friday night, looking for anyone drinking and driving. State troopers are conducting sobriety checkpoints all summer and this latest checkpoint will be in Douglas County off E-470. 

Troopers say this area was chosen based on the history of DUI-related crashes and arrests.

dui-generic-colorado-state-patrol.jpg
Colorado State Patrol

CSP said the purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote safety and prevention. You drink and drive, you pay the fine. Troopers say one in three fatal crashes in Colorado involves a driver under the influence. 

DUIs are not just drinking-related but also involve cannabis and drugs. If you are caught, even the first time, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in court fees and fines, face jail time, have your vehicle impounded, and have your license taken away.

Friday's sobriety checkpoint will begin around 9 p.m. and last until 2 a.m. 

CSP reminds drivers that if they see anyone driving under the influence, they should call *277 and give the dispatcher the location, direction they are heading, along with the make and model of the vehicle. 

Brian Sherrod

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.