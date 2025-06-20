Colorado State Patrol sets up sobriety checkpoints in Douglas County for summer DUI enforcement

The Colorado State Patrol will be out Friday night, looking for anyone drinking and driving. State troopers are conducting sobriety checkpoints all summer and this latest checkpoint will be in Douglas County off E-470.

Troopers say this area was chosen based on the history of DUI-related crashes and arrests.

CSP said the purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote safety and prevention. You drink and drive, you pay the fine. Troopers say one in three fatal crashes in Colorado involves a driver under the influence.

DUIs are not just drinking-related but also involve cannabis and drugs. If you are caught, even the first time, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in court fees and fines, face jail time, have your vehicle impounded, and have your license taken away.

Friday's sobriety checkpoint will begin around 9 p.m. and last until 2 a.m.

CSP reminds drivers that if they see anyone driving under the influence, they should call *277 and give the dispatcher the location, direction they are heading, along with the make and model of the vehicle.