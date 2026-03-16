Colorado State Patrol searching for driver who seriously injured pedestrian near Pagosa Springs

The Colorado State Patrol is hoping the public can help them locate a person who seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this month in Archuleta County.

On March 4, a 46-year-old woman was walking southbound on the southbound shoulder of Vista Boulevard, just north of Highway 160. CSP said that around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling south on Vista Boulevard struck her, propelling her upward and into the drainage ditch next to the road.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators recently acquired surveillance video footage showing a vehicle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run. CSP is looking for the driver of the newer model white Dodge Challenger with front-end damage.

They asked anyone from the community or who was traveling through the area at the time that has information on the case to contact the CSP Dispatch Center at (970) 249-4392. Reference case number VC260065.