Colorado State Patrol trooper injured in crash in La Plata County

The Colorado State Patrol says one of its troopers suffered minor injuries after a vehicle blew through a stop sign and struck her on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSP, the trooper was traveling on Highway 172 through the intersection of La Plata County Road 311 around 3:14 p.m. when a blue Dodge sedan failed to stop at a stop sign. They said the sedan struck the left-rear side of her patrol vehicle, which then collided with a white Dodge truck before traveling off the south shoulder of the highway.

Colorado State Patrol

CSP said the drivers of the sedan and the truck were not injured in the crash, and there were no passengers in either vehicle. Troopers suspect the 50-year-old Durango man driving the sedan of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and placed him under arrest.

The injured trooper was taken to an area medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. She has since been released.

Crash involving a sedan, CSP patrol vehicle captured by nearby security camera Colorado State Patrol

In a release, CSP urged residents to remember to plan a sober ride in advance if they plan to drink or take cannabis.

"As April 20 (4/20) approaches, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding motorists that impaired driving, whether from cannabis, alcohol, or any other substance, puts lives at risk and is not tolerated on Colorado roadways. Incidents such as these do not have to occur. The Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to plan a sober ride in advance to ensure everyone makes it home safely."