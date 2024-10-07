Colorado State Patrol asks for help in deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 36

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help identifying a suspect vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 36. The collision happened just before 11 p.m. on Highway 36 near Longhorn Road in Boulder County.

According to investigators, a 75-year-old male pedestrian was walking down the middle of Highway 36 and the suspect truck was traveling northbound on Highway 36 when it struck the pedestrian and then drove away. The suspect driver has not been identified.

A GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado, white in color, between the manufactured year of 2007-2012, wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 36. Boulder County

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect truck and driver. The vehicle is believed to be either a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado, white in color, between the manufactured years 2007-2012. Troopers said the truck should have a chrome front bumper, black grill, and possibly black wheels.

They also say damage to the vehicle would include damage to the front driver-side bumper, as well as damage to the grill and fog light housing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information and has not spoken to investigators is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number 1D244004.