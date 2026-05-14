Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers hands-free law includes scrolling, watching apps

On Jan. 1, 2025, the Hands-Free Law was passed in Colorado. This means it's illegal to have your phone in your hand while driving. Colorado State Patrol troopers are reminding all drivers that using and watching apps is included.

According to a survey by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, drivers spend at least 2 minutes and 6 seconds on their phones while driving. Over 1,000 people responded with the top 200 apps they use while driving. Those include the following:

According to the study, three of the top spots are going to social media. Instagram is the most-used app while driving overall, with 24% of survey respondents reporting using it in the past month. Instagram is the most-used app while driving among men at 22% and women at 15%. The 18 to 29 age group is at 26%, and 30- to 44-year-olds, at 28%. The camera app was in close second with 23%. The camera app is also in second place among men, women, and people over 60. It's the most-used app for 45- to 60-year-olds and for Apple users.

Colorado State Patrol investigated 3,778 crashes in 2025 involving distracted drivers. This was the second most prevalent cause of all crashes in Colorado, including those that caused property damage, injury, and death.

Troopers say deciding to drive distracted is as serious as someone getting behind the wheel after drinking.

"Distracted driving for a lot of people comes off as simple and harmless," Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Ivan Alvarado said. "These are people that are looking at an Instagram post, shopping, or taking a selfie while driving. This is becoming equally as dangerous as a drunk driver."

Troopers recommend putting your phone on "do not disturb" mode while driving. You won't get distracted by incoming messages because your phone won't make a noise. Troopers say if it can't wait, just pull over.