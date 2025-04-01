Almost 100 Colorado drivers ticketed for using phone under new hands-free law

Almost 100 Colorado drivers ticketed for using phone under new hands-free law

Almost 100 Colorado drivers ticketed for using phone under new hands-free law

New data involving distracted driving in Colorado shows a concerning trend. Since the Hands-Free law in Colorado was implemented on Jan. 1, the state of Colorado has issued 94 citations to drivers who were pulled over for using their cell phones or mobile devices while behind the wheel.

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Colorado Department of Transportation says this is more than half of the total number of citations issued in 2024.

CDOT says this accounts for a 135% increase in citations when compared to this same time period last year. The department says the highest number so far this year is in Jefferson, El Paso, Weld, Douglas, and Adams counties. When compared to the last three years with Colorado drivers' phone use, it includes 77% in 2024, 75% in 2023, and 68% in 2022.

CDOT says that in Colorado, there are about 10,000 crashes and 70 deaths that come from a result of distracted driving.

There is some good news. With the new law in effect, Cambridge Mobile Telematics found a 3.3% reduction in cell phone use while driving since the new law took effect. The agency estimates 88 crashes and 49 injuries so far in 2025 have been prevented under this new law.

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images

CDOT says this new law is essential because even looking down for five seconds can have fatal consequences.

"There is nothing scarier than somebody taking their eyes off the road and putting it on their phone for five seconds," Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT, said. "A lot can happen. Anyone that has ever been in a crash knows that it happens instantly, and they always tell us the same thing; I wish I had more time to avoid that deer in the road or avoid something that came out in front of them."

If you are pulled over with your phone in your hand, you will receive a $75 ticket and two points added to your license. If you are pulled over again, it will double to a $150 ticket and four points added to your license.

CDOT recommends using Bluetooth or another hands-free option to avoid a crash and getting a ticket.