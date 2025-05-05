Watch CBS News
Colorado State Fair sells $5 tickets in flash sale on Monday

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
The Colorado State Fair is selling $5 general admission tickets on Monday morning. Starting at 10 a.m. until noon or until 50,000 tickets are sold, fairgoers can buy $5 tickets, which is a 66% savings.

The Colorado State Fair offers agricultural exhibits, fine art displays, live shows, music, vendors and carnival rides along with fair food. 

Pueblo Colorado
PUEBLO CO - AUGUST 23: Carnival rides light up the night sky during the Colorado State Fair on August 23, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 2025 Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 1 in Pueblo.    

The tickets will be sold through all Colorado State Fair social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram and X. 

There is a limit of four tickets per email address. Discount tickets cannot be used on Aug. 27. 

