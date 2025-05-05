Colorado State Fair sells $5 tickets in flash sale on Monday
The Colorado State Fair is selling $5 general admission tickets on Monday morning. Starting at 10 a.m. until noon or until 50,000 tickets are sold, fairgoers can buy $5 tickets, which is a 66% savings.
The Colorado State Fair offers agricultural exhibits, fine art displays, live shows, music, vendors and carnival rides along with fair food.
The 2025 Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 1 in Pueblo.
The tickets will be sold through all Colorado State Fair social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram and X.
There is a limit of four tickets per email address. Discount tickets cannot be used on Aug. 27.