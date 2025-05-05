Colorado State Fair sells $5 tickets in flash sale on Monday

The Colorado State Fair is selling $5 general admission tickets on Monday morning. Starting at 10 a.m. until noon or until 50,000 tickets are sold, fairgoers can buy $5 tickets, which is a 66% savings.

The Colorado State Fair offers agricultural exhibits, fine art displays, live shows, music, vendors and carnival rides along with fair food.

PUEBLO CO - AUGUST 23: Carnival rides light up the night sky during the Colorado State Fair on August 23, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 2025 Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 1 in Pueblo.

The tickets will be sold through all Colorado State Fair social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram and X.

There is a limit of four tickets per email address. Discount tickets cannot be used on Aug. 27.