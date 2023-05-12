Colorado Springs woman receives 20 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says a woman was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for her role in distributing fentanyl, resulting in the death of a high school student.

Alexis Nicole Wilkins, 28, of Colorado Springs was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison today for distributing fentanyl, resulting in the death of a high school student.

A juvenile overdosed during class at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs on December 3, 2021, as first responders attempted life-saving measures, and transported the juvenile to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the plea agreement.

The El Paso County Coroner determined the cause of death was "fentanyl intoxication."

Investigators spoke with two juvenile witnesses who were with the victim in a school restroom that morning. One juvenile witness provided statements , saying she and the victim took "Percocet" in the bathroom that morning.

Authorities were able to track where the juveniles received the pill through Facebook messages with the defendant, including a conversation which appears to be the one arranging the sale of a pill at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs the night before the victim's death.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the FBI executed a federal search warrant on the defendant's home on West Portal Drive in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Officers discovered and seized over 100 blue pills marked with "M" and "30," which contained fentanyl. Investigators believe some of the pills were packaged for distribution.

"Fentanyl continues to kill innocent victims in Colorado, including teenagers," said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. "As our hearts go out to the victim, her family, and her friends, I ask everyone in Colorado to be on guard and share the message with others. Unless a drug comes from a pharmacist, please do not take it. Any illicit drug could contain fentanyl and, if it does, it could kill you."

Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced the defendant. After serving her custodial sentence, Wilkins will have three years on supervised release.