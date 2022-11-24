Colorado Springs unveils giant pride flag at City Hall to honor Club Q victims

The community continues to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting in Club Q.

This morning in Colorado Springs, a giant pride flag was unveiled at City Hall.

Among those who spoke before the crowd today - the owners of Club Q.

"What a humbling expierenec standing underneath this flag, this historic flag," said Matt Hayes, one of the owners of Club Q. "It's here for the wrong reasons, of course today, but it is a symbol of our unity, it's a symbol today of our strength and that the community will continue."

The sacred cloth pride flag is on loan to the city and has been displayed all over the world, including in Orlando after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.