Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Springs unveils giant pride flag at City Hall to honor Club Q victims

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Springs unveils giant pride flag at City Hall to honor Club Q victims
Colorado Springs unveils giant pride flag at City Hall to honor Club Q victims 00:54

The community continues to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting in Club Q.

This morning in Colorado Springs, a giant pride flag was unveiled at City Hall.

Among those who spoke before the crowd today - the owners of Club Q. 

"What a humbling expierenec standing underneath this flag, this historic flag," said Matt Hayes, one of the owners of Club Q. "It's here for the wrong reasons, of course today, but it is a symbol of our unity, it's a symbol today of our strength and that the community will continue."      

The sacred cloth pride flag is on loan to the city and has been displayed all over the world, including in Orlando after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

new-flag-5vo-frame-159.jpg
Colorado Springs unveiled a giant pride flag at City Hall to honor the victims and survivors of the Club Q shooting. CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.