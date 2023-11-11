Colorado Springs police show off 3 cars seized from "dangerous" traffic offenders

The Colorado Springs Police Department rolled out three brightly colored, decaled sports cars last week which were the first vehicles seized by the department from "dangerous" drivers with the help of a new ordinance.

CSPD recently took possession of the cars, all late-model Dodge Chargers, following an investigation into groups of drivers "who not only engage in repeated unlawful, dangerous driving behavior but also record that behavior and post it online in hopes of gaining a following," as stated in a press release.

Investigators determined the drivers of these three cars were the main offenders. The drivers have received criminal citations and, if convicted of the charges, may lose their licenses, pay fines, or serve jail time, the department stated.

CSPD did not identify the drivers.

The seizures are the result of the Vehicle Public Nuisance Ordinance, a revision of the city's enforcement codes. The Colorado Springs city council approved the revision in January and it went into effect a month later, per CSPD. It describes a "public nuisance vehicle" as one that has allegedly been involved in at least one of the following crimes (as defined by state statutes): reckless driving, eluding or attempted eluding, street racing, prostitution, gang activity, drive-by crimes, or repeated drivers license violations.

CSPD explained in its press release that removing a vehicle from the offending driver is easier than removing the offender driver from the vehicle. This, simply because the vehicle is more easily identifiable. Most often, as in street racing or eluding incidents, officers have difficulty identifying the driver at the time of the illegal behavior.

A vehicle can be impounded for up to a year. Or, a judge can approve the return of the vehicle to the bank with which the owner's loan was arranged.

CSPD spokesman Ira Cronin confirmed for CBS News Colorado that the three seized Chargers have been returned to financial institutions.