Wheat Ridge police seize first vehicle under new street racing ordinance

Police in Wheat Ridge have seized the first vehicle under the city's new street racing ordinance. The ordinance allows the seizure of a vehicle used in street racing or street racing types of driving behavior through a temporary restraining order.

Wheat Ridge Police

On Monday, police took possession of a Chevy Camero believed to be linked to a street racing investigation.

In September, an officer tried stopping the driver after a street racing event where drivers were doing donuts and burnouts. The driver got away, but police got the license plate number and found the car at the owner's home.