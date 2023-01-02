Colorado Springs police track down shooting suspect by following footprints in snow

Police in Colorado Springs tracked down a shooting suspect by following the footprints in the snow. The shooting happened on Sunday night on Bijou Street after a female driver slid off the road.

CBS

A passerby was helping the driver when she was shot in the legs. Police found shell casings and footprints that led officers to a nearby apartment.

Once there, officers found a gun inside and detained several people, including one person with an outstanding warrant.

CBS

The woman is expected to be okay.