Colorado Springs police K-9 Roam recovering after stabbing: "No more cone!"

Roam, the Colorado Springs police K9, who was stabbed in October during an arrest, is making a recovery after surgery and having a leg amputated.

The 19-month-old was fighting for his life after being stabbed by a barricaded burglary suspect. Before officers were able to arrest the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Anthony Bryant, Bryant allegedly stabbed Roam multiple times in the head, neck, and abdomen on Oct. 16. Two days later, Roam was released from the hospital.

A joint Instagram post Monday night by the Colorado Springs Police Foundation, an account set up for Roam, and his handler said that Roam got all of his sutures and drain out.

"Sooo...no more cone!!! He still has three weeks or so of limited activity and antibiotics," the post read. "Also the big news for us was that he could finally have a bath (note wet dog) !!!"

A photo showed Roam still wet after a bath, with some injuries still visible, but appearing to be in good spirits.

After the stabbing, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Roam was still too young and not physically mature enough for a stab-proof vest. He was relatively new to the force at the time and is the department's first gun-detection dog.

After the shooting death of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 Graffit in 2023, state lawmakers passed several laws that would crack down on people who hurt or kill law enforcement animals.

A Fort Carson official confirmed to CBS KKTV 11 that Bryant is a sergeant first class assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group out of the Colorado Springs Army installation.

Anthony Bryant Colorado Springs Police Department

Bryant has been charged with the following, related to the Oct. 16 barricade and alleged stabbing:

First-degree armed burglary

Second-degree burglary of a dwelling

Aggravated animal cruelty

Aggravated law enforcement animal cruelty

Cruelty to a service or law enforcement animal

Failure to leave premises with a weapon

Obstructing a peace officer

Obstructing a law enforcement animal

Second-degree tampering

Bryant is due back in court on Dec. 3.