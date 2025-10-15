Suspect stabs and seriously injures Colorado K-9 during barricade situation

A Colorado K-9 is fighting for life at an emergency veterinary hospital after getting stabbed by a suspect on Wednesday. It happened in northeastern Colorado Springs at a home on a street called Gorgeted Quail Grove after an emergency call about reported domestic violence. The suspect has been arrested.

The dog's name is Roam and he is an 18-month-old male in the Colorado Springs Police Department. In the morning Roam responded with his handler to the scene of a barricade situation.

Roam Colorado Springs Police

"K9 Roam and his officer made contact with the suspect, and in the line of duty, K9 Roam was stabbed multiple times," the police department wrote in a social media post in the evening. "He was immediately transported to a local emergency veterinary hospital, where he remains in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery."

Police said in a news conference that Roam has received multiple blood transfusions. He was stabbed in the head, neck and abdomen.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Bryant, 37. Police said officers took him into custody about 15 minutes after the stabbing.

Roam is the first dog in the Colorado Springs police force's K-9 unit who is a certified gun detection dog. His handler's name has not been released.

"Our hearts are heavy as we stand alongside K9 Roam's handler and their family during this incredibly difficult time," the police department wrote. "We ask our community to join us in sending every bit of love, strength, and healing energy to K9 Roam as he bravely fights to recover."

Anyone who is interested in helping Roam with medical expenses and recovery can visit policefoundationofcoloradosprings.org.