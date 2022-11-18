Colorado weather: Snowstorm drops varying levels of accumulation in Denver metro area

By Callie Zanandrie

Snowfall mostly has come to an end and frigid temperatures remain across the Denver metro area and Colorado. Many schools were on a delayed start Friday morning due to icy road conditions, and some closed for the day.

Here's a look at the snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Friday:



N Golden 11.3"

WNW Arvada 10.9"

W Arvada 10.0"

SSW Boulder 9.7

NW Golden 8.8"

NNW Genesee 8.5"

WNW Arvada 7.1"

Ken Caryl 6.8"

NE Arvada 5.9"

Superior 5.0"

NNW Louisville 4.5"

NW Colorado Springs 4.5"

Rye 4.0"

SSW Aurora 4.0"

NNE Evergreen 3.9"

Aspen Springs 3.3"

Littleton 3.0"

NNW Federal Heights 3.0"

W Falcon 3.0"

Denver International Airport 2.8"



The unseasonably cold weather in place across Colorado is not in any hurry to get out of here. Daytime highs will be nearly 30 degrees below normal through Saturday afternoon, which puts our afternoon temperatures mostly in the low 20s here in the metro area. Fortunately, by Friday afternoon sunshine and dry conditions will return.



Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with daytime high temperatures in the upper 30s.



On Sunday, the sunshine will stick around and daytime high temperatures will climb to the low 50.

