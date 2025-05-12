Colorado's snowpack shrinking fast despite heavy May snowstorm

Warm and breezy before rain chances return on Wednesday for Denver

Even after up to 4 feet of snow fell across Colorado's mountains, the snowpack remains well below average.

The statewide average is now down to 49%.

In an average year, Colorado's snowpack lasts into early June, but not this year. Statewide, the snowpack is expected to be halfway gone by around May 24, which is more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

You may be wondering how 1–2 feet of snow had such little impact on the snowpack, and there are several explanations. Only 1 out of the past 7 months had above-average snowfall, and that was six months ago. April was especially dry, and one big May storm isn't enough to make up for the deficit built over the past six months.

Plus, temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s with breezy conditions. Wind combined with above-average temperatures accelerates snowmelt.

The snowpack is our frozen reservoir, gradually melting through spring and often into early summer. With over 50% expected to be gone by around May 24, a wet and consistent monsoon season will be critical to help reduce fire risk, especially across southern Colorado.