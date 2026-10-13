Colorado storm brings mountain snow, beneficial rain and a chance for widespread frost

Widespread snow is expected across Colorado's mountains, with some rain for the Front Range.

Timing out the storm

Rain and snow will become more widespread Tuesday night, mainly across the high country. A few bands will escape the mountains, bringing light to moderate rain across the Eastern Plains.

The mountains will see the most widespread rain and snow Wednesday all day Wednesday. For Denver and the northern Front Range, the best chance for widespread rain arrives Wednesday evening, potentially lasting into Thursday morning.

CBS

And now for something you hear with every storm: Track is key.

A northern storm track would keep moisture around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins longer into Thursday morning. A southern track, which the American model is currently showing, could leave northern Colorado with much less rain.

CBS

I'm favoring the northern track right now, but that's the little "boom or bust" factor with this storm.

Rain and snow totals

Snow could fall as low as 8,500 feet Wednesday night into Thursday. Most mountain roads should remain wet, but slick conditions are possible above 9,000 feet, especially after dark.

CBS

This storm is all about elevation. The higher you go, the faster snow totals will increase. Travel could become difficult across some of Colorado's highest mountain passes.

For the northern Front Range, we're expecting some very beneficial rain. Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins could pick up anywhere from a third of an inch to 1 inch, assuming the northern storm track holds.

A big cooldown is on the way

Temperatures will continue dropping through the week, with the biggest cooldown arriving Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Friday morning, lows will be below freezing in the high country, with 30s and lower 40s across the Western Slope and Front Range.

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That brings the potential for the first widespread frost of the season, with a freeze possible in colder areas.

If you still have sensitive plants outside, bring them inside or cover them Thursday night.

Winter is coming!