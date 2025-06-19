Colorado sheriff ousted as Jackson County prepares for North Park Fair

Jackson County Sheriff Jarrod Poley has been recalled by his community several years after being sworn in as sheriff of the rural Colorado mountain community. Jackson County, which is roughly 1,600 square miles in size, is home to around 1,400 residents.

CBS

On Tuesday night after months of a public push for a recall vote, Poley was ordered by the voters to return his badge by June 26. The recall comes after some in the community accused Poley of failing to prioritize the safety of students at North Park High School, also accusing him of improperly arresting the school's principal on school grounds during school hours.

"The community voted to determine if they would keep the sheriff in his position as the sheriff or recall him," said Coby Corkle, a Jackson County commissioner.

In his rebuttal, Poley disputed the accusations in the petition and said he tried to always keep students safe while investigating all tips.

CBS Colorado attempted to reach Poley by email; however, his account issued an automated response claiming he had retired.

"Small town politics can be difficult. I think Sheriff Poley should have been given the opportunity to finish his term, which was about a year and a half," Corkle said. "Obviously, the community didn't feel the same. This was a community-led initiative."

Some residents who wished not to be identified told CBS Colorado they felt a change in leadership in the office was overdue. Some resident who supported the sheriff being replaced said even showing their support had been viewed as somewhat controversial in the town of Walden.

However, signs throughout the community were seen supporting Poley being replaced by candidate Dustin "Dusty" Weber, a former deputy who was running unopposed to replace Poley.

Some raised concerns that the sheriff had allegedly gone missing from his duties since the Tuesday night vote.

When CBS Colorado went to the sheriff's office to try and speak with staff, the door was locked during regular business hours, and nobody answered when a doorbell was activated.

The day prior, a sign had been hung at the sheriff's office saying the office was no longer open to the public.

"Jarrod Poley is still the acting sheriff," Corkle explained. "I believe he is transitioning himself out."

Corkle said 911 calls were still being answered by dispatchers. Deputies were still responding to calls, and he also added that he felt the community was safe.

Corkle speculated that the closure of the office during the transition was simply confined to pausing administrative actions and walk-ins like for those seeking to obtain their conceal carry license.

Corkle said he has been in contact with both Pokey and Weber in recent days and is confident that residents and visitors will be safe and cared for. He also said multiple agencies in the region have also offered their support, especially as the community prepares to welcome thousands for the 75th annual North Park Fair.

"Jarrod did some good things for this community, I hope (residents) remember that. I understand there are some things he did that the community is not happy with, and he is suffering the consequences of that," Corkle said. "Our job is to find a solution and move forward. I think Dustin Weber will be a good sheriff. We want to make sure he has the resources to be successful, and we want to make sure the community is taken care of. Public safety is not something you want to short change."