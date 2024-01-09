Settlement reached with a realty company should help all renters, Colorado Attorney General says

A settlement reached between the state of Colorado and a company that manages properties that are mostly rented out by college students should help all renters. That's according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Much of the settlement money will go back to renters who lost money to property management group Four Star Realty, which operates in Boulder, Fort Collins, Denver and Greeley.

"What this settlement does is provide significant monetary relief in the form of restitution and refunds for consumers who were mistreated and will now get money put back in their pockets," Weiser said in a news conference on Tuesday morning.

An investigation by the state found that Four Star Realty was regularly charging student tenants for damages they did not cause or for fees that were not part of their leases. That impacted tenants who moved out between January 2020 and December 2023.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, right CBS

Since the state's investigation was launched, Weiser said the managers of Four Star Realty have cooperated. He also said the company has made several changes to improve their business practices moving forward. He said Four Star is now setting the standard for transparency and fairness that will be expected of rental companies in Colorado in the future.

"It's an obligation for every company going forward to disclose fees up front," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty during Weiser's news conference. "I think that's of paramount importance here for property owners to be aware of that these fees have to be disclosed on the front end and they can only charge for repairs due to actual damage or actual cost by the tenant.

"So the repainting of the property just to make the property look better and get more rent the next time around? That can't be done on the back of the tenant."

Four Star Realty has agreed to disclose all fees, rent and other costs to tenants. They will also be required maintain photos and documentation of property inspections and security deposits.

During Weiser's news conference he shared the following tips for Colorado renters about their rights:

