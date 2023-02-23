Colorado senators request visit from US Postal Service amid unreliable service

Residents in several of Colorado's mountain and rural communities are dealing with unreliable service. Now, the state's two senators are requesting a visit from U.S. Postal Service officials.

Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper, both Democrats, have written a letter to the postmaster general.

CBS

Topics include details about the sharp rise in complaints about service, longer delays in mail delivery, gaps in other USPS services, limited hours, hour-long lines to pick up mail and packages and poor facility maintenance.

In the letter, Bennet and Hickenlooper have some suggestions to restore quality service: