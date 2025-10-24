Colorado sees modest drought improvements this week

Colorado saw some small but welcome improvements in drought conditions this week.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought held steady at just over 1% statewide, while severe drought dropped from about 17% to 13%.

CBS

Moderate drought also improved this week, now covering around 30% of the state.

Across the Denver metro area, moderate drought conditions continue in parts of Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson counties.