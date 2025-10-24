Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado sees modest drought improvements this week

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado saw some small but welcome improvements in drought conditions this week.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought held steady at just over 1% statewide, while severe drought dropped from about 17% to 13%.

drought-monitor.png
CBS

Moderate drought also improved this week, now covering around 30% of the state.

Across the Denver metro area, moderate drought conditions continue in parts of Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson counties.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue