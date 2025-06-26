Colorado Search and Rescue Association sets up search and rescue crews for success as call volume grows

We know our search and rescue volunteers in Colorado's mountains have our back, should it be getting stuck on a 14er, getting lost in the backcountry, or simply spraining an ankle on a longer hike. But who has their back?

CSAR

That's where the sometime unseen heroes of Colorado Search and Rescue Association come in. A large portion of our search and rescue teams in Colorado communities across the state are volunteer-based, meaning staffing fluctuates frequently deepening on who's free and nearby, so should a team not have enough folks, or have folks with the right tools or expertise, they might need backup.

That's where CSAR comes in.

State coordinators with CSAR can identify, communicate and as their name suggests, coordinate extra resources for the responding team, whether that be additional volunteers, or ordering a black hawk helicopter from the Army National Guard.

"Instead of playing phone tag and trying to pass information accurately from one conversation to the next, we're all on the same platform," John Reller, a Colorado Search and Rescue Association State Coordinator, explained.

John Reller, a Colorado Search and Rescue Association State Coordinator John Reller

Reller is one of 16 current volunteers who are on call 24/7, with an additional eight being trained up right now. CSAR also provides classes, seminars, and curriculums, but what they're best known for, according to Reller, is the state coordinator program, unique to Colorado. They ensure that communication between all these different agencies and tools goes as smoothly as possible.

"Makes for clear, immediate communication," Reller explains. "Communication is a challenge. But to get a lot of people doing the same thing for a common goal, it's extremely important for the safety of the rescuers. Therefore ... it all relies on good communication."

CSRA has noted a steady increase in search and rescue calls in Colorado in the last few years. That kind of strain on teams is especially evident in the 16 person volunteer team of state coordinators.

"It's a big ask, especially with the increasing usage of the backcountry, of all of the amenities that Colorado has to offer ... our numbers continuing to increase, for most all of the counties and certainly for Colorado search and rescue. We are again, on a record-setting, increasing pace both here in the county and at a state level."

CSAR

The good news is that those eight new volunteers currently being trained up should relieve some of that pressure.

"Which is going to be a big help because the 16 of us are putting in a fair bit of time and effort," Reller said. "I was going to say, it's not that we mind it, but it does takes away from the work, from the dinner, from the family."

Backcountry Search and Rescue teams have recently received some significant state funding for the first time through the Keep Colorado Wild Pass program, which CSAR helped pass legislation to create. If you don't opt out, you automatically buy a heavily discounted state parks pass when you register your car, and part of that money goes into a BSAR Fund administered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and is available to teams through a grant process.

However, most teams still have to fundraise for their training and equipment needs. Without this volunteer network and the support they receive, the consequences could be severe.

"I think there'd be a big problem. It would be quite the challenges to what do we do for people that are hurt in the backcountry," Reller said.

If you want to support the backcountry search and rescue community, you can donate to your local team or donate to CSAR to support all the teams. You can find your local team here and donate to CSAR here.

Colorado Search and Rescue wants to remind people: If you need search and rescue help, call 911, just like any other emergency. It's the best way to get crews to you. Do NOT call CSAR directly.