Colorado School of Mines students host annual blood stem cell donor registration drive

Colorado School of Mines students hosted their annual blood stem cell donor registration drive this week. The Sigma Kappa sorority Zeta Pi chapter spent Thursday signing up fellow students and other academics for their 12th annual drive.

They used swabs to submit to DKMS, the world's largest blood stem cell donor center. The cause is personal for the sisters at the campus in Golden.

"We're doing it for our sister Genny who passed away about 12 years ago... we do it to honor her memory," said Hayley Withrow, director of philanthropy for Sigma Kappa, Zeta Pi chapter. "Her life was extended due to a stem cell transplant that she got through the registry."

A total of 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their lives. Since the sorority started holding the drives, 26 of those registered have been a match for someone in need of blood stem cells and continued to donate.