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Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: A general view of Coors Field is seen during during the singing of the national anthem prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Hyoung Chang DENVER, CO - APRIL 3 : Colorado governor Jared Polis celebrate home opening day of Colorado Rockies against Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Jared Polis Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, posted a photo on social media at the April 3 game with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, and wrote "The @rockies and baseball bring people together."

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 3: Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies throws to first base but is unable to complete the double play as Adolis Garcia #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides to second base in the second inning of the Rockies home opener at Coors Field on April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: Fans are seen during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 3: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of the Rockies home opener at Coors Field on April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 3: Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen #24 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch to Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning of the Rockies home opener at Coors Field on April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Harper hit a solo home run on the pitch.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: Fans pose for a photo prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: A fan poses for a photo prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: Fans pose for a photo prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: Colorado Rockies mascot Diner is seen during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: A general view of Coors Field is seen during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: Fans pose for a photo outside of Coors Field prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Kyle Schwab/MLB Photos via Getty Images DENVER, CO - APRIL 03: A fan poses for a photo prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday, April 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Hyoung Chang DENVER, CO - APRIL 3 : Ella Add-on, 6, of Denver prepares for home opening game of Colorado Rockies against Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Hyoung Chang DENVER, CO - APRIL 3 : Courteney Garcia, right, and her daughter Skyla, 8, and Courteney's boyfriend Estevan Garcia, left, celebrate home opening day of Colorado Rockies against Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Colorado Rockies Home Opener 2026 Hyoung Chang DENVER, CO - APRIL 3 : Colby Wold, 6, of Trinidad celebrates home opening of Colorado Rockies against Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)