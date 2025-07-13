Colorado reverend and veteran attempts CPR on teen after deadly house party shooting in Arapahoe County

Saturday evening into Sunday morning was a violent night for an otherwise quiet Denver area neighborhood. Just before midnight Saturday evening, Rev. Michael Greenwood says he heard gunshots next door to his home, then chaos.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says that at 11:57 p.m., dispatch received reports of shots fired at a house in the 18900 block of East Crestridge Circle.

Greenwood said he saw "15-, 16-, 17-year-olds jumping the fence to trying to get over."

He's a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, so he wasn't afraid to leap into action.

"We didn't know if there was going to be any more gunshots. Once the coast was clear, we kind of got them out of the garage and had them out here in the street. And then that's when I noticed the young man who had been shot," said Greenwood.

Rev. Michael Greenwood tried to save the life of a teen after an Arapahoe County house party shooting on Saturday. CBS

He says he started trying to give the teen CPR, but his injuries were severe. Deputies responded and found one person dead: the teen that Greenwood was trying to save.

He says his neighbors were out of town and suspects something drew people to their home, maybe an internet posting, because people seemingly showed up out of nowhere.

"It went from 10 to 30 to 100 people within a matter of 20, 30 minutes," Greenwood said.

He says, as a reverend with Higher Level Denver, he works with youth regularly, and it's dangerous to be a young adult. He wants parents to be extra cautious and monitor what their kids are doing online and in person.

"We've got to warn our children that those are dangerous activities that they're doing, because you don't really know who's coming to the party and what's going to materialize," said Greenwood.

Sunday evening, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting, but the sheriff's office didn't identify the teen or elaborate on their alleged role in the shooting.