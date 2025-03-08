Colorado residents oppose camping proposal in Douglas County open space

Nearly one hundred Colorado residents gathered Saturday to oppose a proposal to allow camping in Douglas County open space.

Larkspur residents gathered at the Sandstone Ranch Open Space to voice their opposition to the idea, which is being explored by the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners.

In a video of a July 2024 work session obtained by the Larkspur Sentinel, Commissioner Abe Laydon discussed allowing camping in Douglas County open space.

"This is one of my kooky ideas, but it's interesting," said Laydon. "I think about just average families in Highlands Ranch, or Castle Rock, or Parker, that they want to take their kids for a quick overnight to roast s'mores, have some family time, and then go back. But there's really no place to do that close by."

Former County Commissioner Lora Thomas was at that meeting. She said this is a bad idea.

"So, after I picked my jaw up off the conference table I said, 'Who are these people? This is ridiculous,'" said Thomas. "It's a fire hazard. It's going to be expensive."

The Larkspur Fire Department also said it's a bad idea.

"There's no water supply out here for us to use in the event of a fire. There's very limited access to the area. This is for walking trails and anything else. If something was to happen out here, it would be very hard for us to get to patients and to the incident itself," said Larkspur Fire Chief Timothy McCawley.

At the July meeting, Councilman Laydon admited fire safety is a concern for him too and that will weigh heavily on a decision to make this idea a reality.

"I'm always deeply concerned about the threat of wildfire, you know, and that increases with the camping," said Laydon.

Residents said if that's the case, the best way to avoid a fire in their backyards is to use their open space for other activities.

"Imagine, for example, on a Saturday, you know, the family comes out with their kids and they organize a treasure hunt, or perhaps for the astronomer at night when the stars are aligned, we can have stargazing," said Carson Baumen.