Colorado rescue team saves injured hiker in high-angle rescue

A hiker in Colorado was rescued Monday after they were seriously injured on Pikes Peak.

The Teller County Search and Rescue team said the hiker was west of Midland near Sentinel Point when they suffered a severe knee injury. Rescue team members were able to reach them and conduct a high-angle rescue, bringing them back down safely.

Authorities said the hiker and their party were prepared for the weather and had appropriate gear, but the hiker was injured when they misstepped.

Teller County Search and Rescue thanked Divide Colorado Fire Protection District and Southwest Teller County EMS for their help in the rescue operation.