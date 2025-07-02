Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado rescue team saves injured hiker in high-angle rescue

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A hiker in Colorado was rescued Monday after they were seriously injured on Pikes Peak.

The Teller County Search and Rescue team said the hiker was west of Midland near Sentinel Point when they suffered a severe knee injury. Rescue team members were able to reach them and conduct a high-angle rescue, bringing them back down safely.

teller-county-high-angle-rescue-8.jpg
Teller County Search and Rescue
teller-county-high-angle-rescue-12.jpg
Teller County Search and Rescue

Authorities said the hiker and their party were prepared for the weather and had appropriate gear, but the hiker was injured when they misstepped.

Teller County Search and Rescue thanked Divide Colorado Fire Protection District and Southwest Teller County EMS for their help in the rescue operation.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.