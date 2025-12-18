Colorado Rapids announce change of venue for home match against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF

One of the greatest soccer players in the world is scheduled to play in Denver.

The Colorado Rapids say their April 18 game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will take place at Empower Field at Mile High instead of Dick's Sporting Goods Park (the Rapids home field).

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi and Colorado Rapids' Vincentian forward #27 Kimani Stewart-Baynes vie for the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Colorado Rapids at Chase stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 6, 2024. CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

The match will honor the Rapids 30th anniversary. It will commemorate the inaugural game at Mile High that happened on April 21, 1996.

Inter Miami CF are the defending MLS Cup champions.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 15. Visit empowerfieldatmilehigh.com/events for more information.