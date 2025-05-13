Colorado rancher and sheriff continue support for fallen deputy's son in special 10 year reunion

Colorado rancher and sheriff continue support for fallen deputy's son in special 10 year reunion

Colorado rancher and sheriff continue support for fallen deputy's son in special 10 year reunion

A garage-turned-man cave in Northern Colorado was the perfect setting for a reunion 10 years in the making -- an ideal spot for three men to sit together and look back on a night that forever changed their lives.

"When I bought you that car, that look on your face that night," said Steve Wells to Tanner Brownlee, "that was worth everything to me."

It was May 13, 2015. A large crowd filled a room at the Weld County Sheriff's Office for a special auction to buy a retired patrol car. Tanner Brownlee, then 19 years old, had saved up hard-earned cash in hopes of making the highest bid so he could win the white Dodge Charger that his late father, Deputy Sam Brownlee, had used before he was killed in the line of duty in 2010.

"I'm so nervous," he said ahead of the auction. "This is a lot for a 19-year-old; $15,000 is all I have."

But Brownlee was quickly outbid by a wealthy rancher standing in the back of the room who had a plan of his own.

"$60,000," the rancher bid.

"Sold!" cried the auctioneer.

"Oh well. We tried," Brownlee said to his friends.

That's when the teen got the surprise of a lifetime.

"Tanner, here's your car," said Wells, the rancher.

Tanner Brownlee poses with his late father, Weld County Deputy Sam Brownlee's, former patrol car in 2015. CBS

It was a moment and an inspiring story that touched hearts all around the world.

"I still get Facebook messages all the time," Brownlee told Wells during their 10-year reunion with Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams. "It's pretty cool (to hear from) people from Germany and stuff."

That auction also forged a special bond between Brownlee, Wells, and Reams, or "The Steves" as the now almost 30-year-old Brownlee calls them.

And as they reflected on that rainy auction night in 2015, they also chatted about the many joy rides Brownlee took in his dad's car before it couldn't drive anymore.

"You drove it like a young kid would drive it," Reams said.

"I sure did," replied Brownlee.

"Having fun, spun it out a few times," Reams said with a smile.

"Yep, I sure did," Brownlee answered with a laugh.

That's when the conversation took a turn.

"I'll be honest," said Wells, "having you here today is a little big for me as well as you."

Steve Wells, left, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, and Tanner Brownlee meet and talk 10 years after Wells gifted Brownlee his late father's patrol car. CBS

Meeting at the Wells Ranch "man cave" wasn't just so the three men could reminisce about the last decade. Little did Brownlee know, "The Steves" had something special planned.

"About six months ago, when we started talking about this, I found out that (Reams) had bought the car from you and the car was wore out," Wells said to Brownlee.

And then, in a way only Wells can, he gifted Brownlee a surprise close to his heart -- a 2016 Dodge Hellcat with only 14,000 miles, tuned and shined up by the hands of the sheriff.

"I'd like to give you that car," Wells said.

"Oh, I cannot do that," replied a very shocked Brownlee.

"Yes, you can," said Wells.

With tears forming in their eyes, "The Steves" showed Brownlee the bright orange car and handed him the keys. Brownlee jumped in, and the engine roared to life.

"Now that is so cool!" he said, grinning ear to ear.

Steve Wells, left, Tanner Brownlee, and Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, pose in front of a car Wells gifted to Brownlee, 10 years after Wells gifted Brownlee his late father's patrol car. CBS

Seeing Brownlee's smile yet again brought immeasurable joy to Wells, who first told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann in an exclusive interview in 2015 why generous gifts like the cars he's given Brownlee are because of a special gift he was given.

"I'm adopted, and being adopted, you have a different perspective on life," Wells told Werthmann 10 years ago. "I look back, I could've been raised in foster care, my mother could've had an abortion. I mean, there were so many different things that could've happened during the course of my life. I was adopted by outstanding parents. I couldn't ask for anything more… and I've always felt that need to give back."

That includes, he said, giving back to Colorado law enforcement and the families of fallen officers.

"There's a lot of us out there that still care about them and still want to help and still do things for them," Wells said.

As for Brownlee, the unexpected gift isn't about a new set of wheels or even a generous amount of gas money. Rather, he said it's about gaining a kind of family he thought he had lost for good.

"I really don't have too many father-figures in my life," Brownlee told Werthmann.

"I really look to him like a father," he continued, "and having both the Steves, it feels good."

A treasured moment in a garage-turned-man cave that, once again, has changed lives for the better.

"Thank you," said Brownlee to Wells.

"That's all that matters," Wells replied as the two hugged.