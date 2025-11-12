Colorado middle school teacher arrested, faces charges of sexual assault on a child

A Denver-area middle school teacher has been arrested and now faces multiple charges related to the sexual assault and exploitation of a child.

Teresa Whalin was arrested on Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old is a teacher at Ranch View Middle School in Highlands Ranch and has been employed by the Douglas County School District since July 2021.

The sheriff's office says the school district was alerted to the arrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

Teresa Whalin Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Whalin has been placed on administrative leave and was taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility, where she's being held on a $50,000 bond. She faces the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Internet exploitation of a child

Stalking

She was in court on Wednesday morning for a status hearing and is due back in court for a formal filing of charges on Monday.

Court records show she has not yet posted bond as of Wednesday morning. She's been assigned a public defender.

The sheriff's office is asking any witnesses or potential victims, or victims' family members of Whalin's, to contact them.