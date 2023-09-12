Wheat Ridge Raising Cane's location at odds with neighbor over late night music

A neighbor of Raising Cane's was raising Cain himself... about music coming from the chicken fingers restaurant in the middle of the night in Wheat Ridge.

Joseph Crows recorded the sound coming from the speakers on his phone.

"It's almost 2 o'clock in the morning over at Raising Cane's chicken fingers and the speaker here in the ground is blasting," he says.

CBS

Crows manages and lives in an apartment building across the parking lot from Raising Cane's near West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

"When they're in there, what they don't understand is that the speaker is still on when the business is closed," he told CBS News Colorado.

Crows complained to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Officers repeatedly investigated using a sound meter and found it was not a noise violation in an urban area.

Wheat Ridge police spokesman Alex Rose said, "officers were out there, they were checking the levels. You got to keep in mind this area is right next to Wadsworth, which is a really busy area."

Crows called 911 so many times the department wrote him a letter saying no more.

He went to the city council. He said he didn't get a positive response: "You talk for three minutes, they look at you, 'OK your three minutes are up.'"

Raising Canes responded to CBS News Colorado with a statement which read, in part, "earlier this year Raising Cane's voluntarily disconnected the external music speakers that were the subject of complaint simply to be a great neighbor."

But crows continued to hear music in the middle of the night.

Crows added, "I will hang in there because I'm old school until this problem is resolved."

There was one more speaker on the opposite side from the apartment building. The company statement addressed that, "Raising Cane's promptly removed it as well in an effort to continue being the best neighbor it can be."

There is an old saying: "the squeaky wheel gets the oil. "In this case it took raising Cain.

Here is the full statement from the spokesperson for Raising Cane's:

Raising Cane's always looks to be a great neighbor wherever we are. At our 38th and Wadsworth Restaurant, we are aware that a neighbor called local police a number of times alleging noise ordinance violations due to music being played on the property. We understand that this individual was repeatedly told by police that there were no noise violations and that law enforcement ultimately determined that they would no longer respond to this individuals' complaints because they were meritless.

In addition, despite receiving no other complaints from the surrounding community, earlier this year Raising Cane's voluntarily disconnected the external music speakers that were the subject of complaint simply to be a great neighbor. When the same resident made a new complaint last week about an in-ground speaker which he had not previously complained about, Raising Cane's promptly removed it as well in an effort to continue being the best neighbor it can be.