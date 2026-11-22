The Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which regulates utility companies, is seeking public comment on proposed wildfire mitigation responses at an upcoming hearing.
This session comes in light of new proposed wildfire mitigation plans and public safety power shutoff rules. The new rules include requiring companies to submit a wildfire mitigation plan every three years that must include wildfire risk areas, plans for mitigation and ways to reduce the frequency and scale of power shutoffs.
When it comes to those shutoffs, the proposal would require utilities to identify the decision-making structure they use to initiate a shutoff, detail what a shutoff notification would look like and how it would be communicated. It also specifies that a power shutoff cannot be a utility's primary safety strategy.
Those who want to attend the virtual hearing on Nov. 23 can register online.
In the past, dozens of people have spoken up in these comment sessions about problems with communication and information from their utilities during power shutoffs.
Colorado residents encouraged to weigh in on utility company wildfire mitigation rules
/ CBS Colorado
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which regulates utility companies, is seeking public comment on proposed wildfire mitigation responses at an upcoming hearing.
This session comes in light of new proposed wildfire mitigation plans and public safety power shutoff rules. The new rules include requiring companies to submit a wildfire mitigation plan every three years that must include wildfire risk areas, plans for mitigation and ways to reduce the frequency and scale of power shutoffs.
When it comes to those shutoffs, the proposal would require utilities to identify the decision-making structure they use to initiate a shutoff, detail what a shutoff notification would look like and how it would be communicated. It also specifies that a power shutoff cannot be a utility's primary safety strategy.
Those who want to attend the virtual hearing on Nov. 23 can register online.
In the past, dozens of people have spoken up in these comment sessions about problems with communication and information from their utilities during power shutoffs.
Featured Local Savings
CBS News Colorado
UC researchers testing drug that could protect lungs from wildfire smoke
Commission approves ozone reduction standards for lawn equipment
After rape arrest, Morehouse president lays out plan to address safety concerns
SUV submerges in Clarkston Mill Pond with 75-year-old trapped inside
Family farm is ground zero in a looming battle over carbon dioxide pipelines
School nutrition center to encourage healthy meals with Colorado ingredients
Sacramento County, local hardware stores prepare for next storm
Community celebrates 90 years of Castle Rock Star with annual festival