The Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which regulates utility companies, is seeking public comment on proposed wildfire mitigation responses at an upcoming hearing.

This session comes in light of new proposed wildfire mitigation plans and public safety power shutoff rules. The new rules include requiring companies to submit a wildfire mitigation plan every three years that must include wildfire risk areas, plans for mitigation and ways to reduce the frequency and scale of power shutoffs.

When it comes to those shutoffs, the proposal would require utilities to identify the decision-making structure they use to initiate a shutoff, detail what a shutoff notification would look like and how it would be communicated. It also specifies that a power shutoff cannot be a utility's primary safety strategy.

Those who want to attend the virtual hearing on Nov. 23 can register online.

In the past, dozens of people have spoken up in these comment sessions about problems with communication and information from their utilities during power shutoffs.