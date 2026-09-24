New rules are being considered for Xcel Energy in Colorado when it comes to planned power shutoffs

New rules are being considered for Xcel Energy when it comes to planned power shutoffs.



CBS

The move comes after widespread fallout from a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, event last December.

Xcel Energy preemptively cut power to tens of thousands of customers west of the Denver metro area to reduce the risk of high winds sparking a wildfire. It took days for power to be restored to some homes and small businesses.

In response, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation and is working to establish new guidelines for how future shutoffs should be handled by utility companies.

PUC staff member Kayla Marcella presented the draft rules to commission members at a meeting on Wednesday, "PSPS plans must be detailed enough to properly inform the public and should include decision-making methodology, criteria for initiating a shutoff, and outreach and education efforts before and during an event," she said.

Other PUC staff members say the proposed rules are designed to set expectations for utilities on how to communicate timelines, restoration efforts and key decisions during a planned power shutoff.

The proposed rules do not include potential penalties at this time.

A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.