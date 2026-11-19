The Colorado Department of Education has issued guidance to school districts on implementing Proposition 134, which voters approved this month.

The measure requires school sports teams to be designated as male, female or co-ed based on biological sex as defined in the measure. It restricts transgender students from playing on teams that don't match their biological sex based on that definition.

The CDE guidance says schools are not required to verify whether a student is male or female. It says districts should not require DNA or genetic testing or conduct visual inspections, and should not question students about "intimate medical information."

The department acknowledged that remaining questions may be resolved through future litigation or legislation.

Z Williams, director of the Bread and Roses Legal Center, said the guidance shows the measure can't be enforced.

"What we see here is further indication that 134 was unenforceable from the beginning," Williams said. "It not only compromises the safety of children of all genders, it puts school districts in the line of fire for litigation."

Erin Lee, who campaigned for the measure, said she has "serious concerns" about the guidance.

"Schools already maintain student records, and student-athletes routinely undergo sports physicals," Lee said. "Districts can establish reasonable, privacy-conscious verification procedures, just as districts have done in the other ... states that have implemented this law."

Lee said supporters will watch how schools apply the law.

"We will evaluate compliance in practice and determine whether further action is necessary to ensure the law is upheld and the will of Colorado voters is respected," she said.

Lori Gimelshteyn with the Colorado Parent Coalition said, "Girls and women deserve fair competition and an athletic category of their own. Colorado voters agreed. CDE confirms that Proposition 134 does not require genital inspections. Opponents should stop frightening families with claims about requirements that do not exist."

Prop 134 takes effect January 1, 2027. The CDE guidance said that the new law must comply with the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation. "Students must not be subjected to bullying, harassment, or retaliation because of sex, gender identity, gender expression, or any other protected characteristic," the guidance reads, adding "CDE acknowledges the difficult position of schools and districts due to unanswered questions."