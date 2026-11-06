Colorado voters approve Proposition 134 which limits transgender youth sports participation

Colorado voters approved Proposition 134, which requires all public schools -- kindergarten through college -- to designate sports teams as male-only and female-only. The proposition also requires schools to adopt policies that require students to play on the teams that align with their biological sex.

The state education commissioner would enforce the law, which mirrors a new federal policy being challenged in the courts.

Opponents claimed Proposition 134 takes decision-making away from parents and could lead to invasive exams to verify a kid's gender. They say the measure shames and isolates transgender students.

Proponents claim students who want to play sports are currently required to turn in forms signed by a doctor. Those forms, they say, can verify gender.

They say it's unfair for biological males to take roster spots, awards, and scholarships from girls and, they say, it's unsafe for them to play on girls' teams due to their strength and stature.

The measure is statutory, not constitutional, so it takes a simple majority to pass it, and state lawmakers can change or repeal it.