Colorado property owner must open access path connecting High Line Canal trail and Jackass Hill Park

Jennifer McRae
Portion of High Line Canal to reopen after fight over property
Portion of High Line Canal to reopen after fight over property 00:29

The battle over a property line bordering the High Line Canal trail in Colorado is over. The access path connecting the High Line Canal trail and Jackass Hill Park in Littleton will reopen May 1.

highline-canal-private-closure-10vo-transfer-frame-116.jpg
The access path connecting the High Line trail and Jackass Hill Park will be reopened on May 1, 2025. CBS

The dispute began last fall when the property owner constructed fences and closed off part of the popular walking, running, and biking trail that connected the two popular spots. The access path is about 100 yards long. Signs were hung on both gates reading, "Private property and driveway. Violators will be prosecuted."  

The City of Littleton said a surveyor's report confirmed the city owns the land. 

