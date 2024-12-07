Colorado property owner closes off popular access path connecting High Line Canal trail and Jackass Hill Park

Access path to High Line Canal Trail in Colorado is now closed because of a property issue

Access path to High Line Canal Trail in Colorado is now closed because of a property issue

Access path to High Line Canal Trail in Colorado is now closed because of a property issue

A popular access path to walking, running and biking along the High Line Canal trail in Littleton has been closed off by the property owner who owns the land. The access trail is used by many people of all ages, connecting Jackass Hill Park and the High Line Canal.

The access path which is about 100 yards long was closed off by the property owner a few weeks ago. Signs now hang on both sides of the gates, saying "Private property and driveway. Violators will be prosecuted."

Phil McCart lives about an eighth of a mile away from the High Line Canal Trail. He's a Littleton resident who walks and bikes along the trail, oftentimes with his young daughter or dog.

"Probably more like four or five times a week," McCart. "Whenever the weather is nice."

The trail and access path connect Mineral Avenue and Prince Street. However, the access path is what lies on private property. For decades, a sign was hung also indicating that. Since then, the owner and their family have given community members access to the trail during that time, until the recent closure.

"It's a very big part of my commute, as well as especially getting downtown," McCart said. "It was certainly a shock because you just kind of take it for granted. So it was just a surprise. Having that shut off was such a uniter for a lot of this entire area of the city."

"It's unfortunate. I know the community uses it. I see kids using it. Bicyclists use it," said Brent Gassman, another Littleton resident.

People of all ages use the trail and access path, including kids getting to and from Heritage High School or Runyan Elementary School nearby. A sign at the entrance of the access trail still indicates the trail is a school route with a 20-minute walk and a six-minute bike ride.

One student shared his concerns earlier in the week at the Littleton City Council meeting.

"Because it's closed now, I have to go around, which causes me so much time loss that if I do do that during lunch, I'll be late to my class by like 10 minutes," said the student. "I think it's going to be very bad for the community with that closed and having to, like, go around to get access to the trail," said Martin.

During the city council meeting, those who know the property owner also spoke.

"If anyone's been listening to the owner of that property, it's been an issue for her for the past, oh, I would say at least 10 years, if not 40," said one resident.

Others said it was a privacy concern and the owners' concerns have been ignored by the city for years.

"She was concerned about people, that through the night, passed through there and came over onto her property and looked to see in the windows," said another resident.

In a statement from Littleton City Manager Jim Becklenberg, he says the city learned about the trail access closure on November 23. The statement went on to say, "The city is respectful of private property rights and is looking forward to engaging with the property owner along with its partners, South Suburban Parks and Recreation District and the High Line Canal Conservancy, to re-open the trail as expeditiously as possible."

Without access to the trail, users either have to travel along a busy Mineral Avenue or go around through the other side of the neighborhood, adding up to 30 minutes for a person's commute. Residents in the meantime are hoping something can be done.

"I think it's a really important connector, and I would like to see some resolution made," said McCart.

"It would be great if the property owner in the city can come to some type of agreement so that we can use the trail," said Gassman. "It's unfortunate because it's going to cost a lot of people time and effort."