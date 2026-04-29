Colorado prepares for Cinco de Mayo

Communities across Colorado are preparing for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend.

The Fifth of May, or Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over the French in 1862. In the United States, it's become the ultimate celebration of Mexican culture, surpassing Mexican Independence Day on September 16.

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The region's largest festival, considered one of the most celebrated in the country, is being held Saturday-Sunday, May 2-3, at Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is held by NEWSED Community Development Corporation and is in its 37th year. Denver's Cinco draws hundreds of thousands of attendees. The family festival features three stages of free entertainment, dance groups and local bands, a parade, Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest and a lowrider show. And food and art vendors.

The group Hecho en Westwood is hosting its 6th annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood Festival. Also free and family-friendly, the Westwood event celebrates Mexican identity, resistance, and pride. It takes place Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. along Morrison Road between S. Osceola St. and S. Meade St. in front of Kahlo's Restaurant and Cultura Chocolate.

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In Aurora, on Saturday, May 2, there is the Cinco de Mayo Run Against All Odds! Billed as a race for fun or fitness, about pushing limits and embracing the spirit of overcoming obstacles, as the holiday itself. The Run takes place at Piney Creek Hollow Park, with the first race at 7:30 a.m.

Longmont is hosting its 23rd Cinco de Mayo at Roosevelt Park on Saturday, May 2, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Downtown Greeley is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music, traditional and modern dance performances, a car show on Sunday, May 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at 9th St Plaza & 8th Ave.