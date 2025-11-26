Colorado police officer shoots, kills person who refused to get out of car in Greeley

A Greeley police officer on Wednesday shot and killed a person who allegedly ignored the officer's commands to get out of a vehicle during a traffic stop. That's according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, which sent out a news release that says the person who was shot -- a male, whose age hasn't been disclosed -- had a felony warrant out for his arrest. The sheriff's office says the man reached toward a bag on his lap in the car just before the officer fired shots.

CBS

The traffic stop happened at 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue and 16th Street. That's just outside Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. The sheriff's office says a woman was in the car with the male and she got out of the car but the male remained in it.

The police officer went over to the car to talk to the male and to tell him there was a warrant for his arrest and told him to get out of the car. That's when authorities say he didn't comply and reached for his bag and the officer shot him.

CBS

The sheriff's office says first responders attempted to save the male but he was declared dead at the hospital.

The person who was shot has not been identified.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Despite a big police presence and lots of crime tape, the hospital remained open on Wednesday evening while the investigation into the shooting was going on.