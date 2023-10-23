Colorado pilot retires, leaves legacy of three pilot sons

Parents are usually excited when one child follows in the family business. But one local pilot has three sons in aviation. All three are pilots for Frontier, just like their dad.

"It's kind of in your blood, when you start flying, if you enjoy it, you really enjoy it," said recently-retired Frontier pilot Michael Mihalcin.

When each of Mihalcin's sons turned 16, he taught them to fly at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, the place he learned when he was that age.

"This is where we learned how to fly," said Michael's son, Matthew Mihalcin.

"I knew that growing up that's where I wanted to be and what I wanted to be doing," said Michael's other son, Jason Mihalcin.

Decades later, all three sons followed in their father's footsteps, becoming commercial pilots for Frontier, and frequently piloting flights alongside their father.

But as one generation takes to the skies, another retires. After 42 years as a pilot and 25 with Frontier, Michael turned 65 and flew his last flight in early October.

"Final flight!" Michael exclaimed in a selfie video from inside the cockpit, "we're inbound to Denver."

Beside him in the video, sat two of his sons: Matthew and Jonathan.

"I've got my favorite copilot and my favorite captain," Michael said as he gestured to each.

"Along the whole flight we were talking about stories, his past, some of the times we flew together. But as we got closer to Denver, it set in that this was the last flight," said Matthew, who rode with his dad on the flight as first officer.

When it came time for the final checklist, gravity set in.

"It was hard to get through that checklist, just knowing that it was the last time," said Matthew.

"It was pretty emotional," agreed Michael.

Down below, Jason waited with the rest of the family. His wife was due to give birth any minute, so the family decided he couldn't risk being in the sky when that happened.

"The grandkids were all waving and holding up their signs so it was fun to be there," said Jason.

"Coming in for the last time," said Michael, "it was almost not real."

Upon landing, the plane was greeted by water cannons and a crowd of cheering onlookers.

A pilot landing for the last time, and handing over the skies to the best successors he could choose.

"I enjoyed my career and I'm pretty proud that my kids are going to follow in my footsteps. They have 25, 35 years ahead of them and I wish them the best of luck," said Michael.

Jason's wife gave birth the day after Michael's last flight. The retired pilot now has five grandkids, with a sixth on the way. He says he's willing to bet at least one will follow in the family business.