Colorado pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles, police seek driver who fled

The Brighton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car and identifying its driver after a 22-year-old man was found lying in a roadway Friday evening.

The man was hit by two different vehicles north of the city near the intersection of North Main Street (Weld County Road 27) and Weld County Road 2 1/2, according to BPD investigators.

The first vehicle to hit him was likely a Honda built in the early 2000s which should have damaged to its front end and driver's side mirror. That driver left the scene of the crash.

A second driver who did not see the man before hitting him did pull over, stayed at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries.

RELATED Pedestrian crash survivors urge Colorado drivers to pay more attention on the roads

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 7:15 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information about it is asked to call Brighton PD at (303) 655-8740.

RELATED Colorado State Patrol launches campaign to reduce pedestrian-related crashes as it darkens earlier