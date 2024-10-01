Pedestrian crash survivors urge Colorado drivers to pay more attention on the roads

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 136 pedestrians were killed on Colorado roads last year. As of Tuesday, there have been 72 pedestrians killed on Colorado roads so far this year.

"We are seeing too many pedestrians getting killed on our roadways," is the message from CDOT to alert drivers of the preventable deaths that happen too often.

CDOT said there has been an increase of 77% in pedestrian deaths over the last five years.

Out of the 136 fatalities last year, CBS Colorado heard from four pedestrian crash survivors and family members of those killed in Denver, Pueblo, and Loveland.

Dana Waldbaum was on her way to the gym one morning when an impaired driver hit her while going over 70 mph in Denver.

Fred Gallegos was preparing for the adoption of his two youngest children when he was informed his mother had been struck and killed while crossing the street in Pueblo.

Ana Lucaci was walking in Denver when a pickup hit her in a crosswalk.

Melissa Myers was awaiting the arrival of her son, Gavin, from his afternoon fishing expedition when he was struck and killed by a driver less than a quarter-mile from their home in Loveland.

CDOT is also sharing a message of safety as two of their workers were killed while working in Mesa County in early September 2024.

"The devastation is enormous," said Samuel Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. "The devastation of people's families because somebody wasn't paying attention. A driver wasn't paying attention. A driver was impaired or a driver was speeding and they lost a loved one or somebody was severely injured."

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Walk on sidewalks whenever possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections.

Stay off your phone when crossing the street.

Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Safety Tips for Drivers