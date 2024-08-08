Watch CBS News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns that bears are getting too comfortable around people

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued a warning that bears are getting too comfortable around people. Wildlife experts would like to remind people not to let bears lose their natural fear of humans. 

In Colorado Springs, a bear recently damaged two garage doors at a home. The bear broke into the garage by smashing through the doors so he could get inside and sniff around. 

CPW also released a video of a bear getting into a grill and dragging around a huge bag of garbage to get a snack. 

Wildlife experts are reminding people who live in bear-prone areas to bring in bird feeders, clean grills and secure garbage to help keep both bears and humans safe.   

CPW also posted on X that "Bears are naturally afraid of humans and avoid us and our homes unless they learn to view humans as a source of food. Then they become aggressive and potentially dangerous. They will go up to a house, and rip open windows and doors to get food. This is not natural bear behavior."

CPW has a bear aware section on its website that includes a lot of information about how to keep both humans and bears safe in Colorado. 

