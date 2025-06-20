Colorado Parks and Wildlife recover body of drowned man at Lake Pueblo State Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said they recovered the body of a man who they believe drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park on Thursday.

According to CPW, the man was on an inflatable tube around 30-60 yards from the south fishing area when he flipped off around 7 p.m. Witnesses told officers the man wasn't wearing a life jacket and went under the water. CPW said the water temperature at the time was in the low 70s.

Boat patrol crews launched a grid search with sonar, and more officers were called in with sonar and underwater drones. Search crews found the man's body around 1:30 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Authorities turned the body over to the coroner's office for identification and to officially determine his cause of death.

CPW encouraged anyone recreating in the water to wear a life jacket, stating, "Throughout the water recreation and boating season, CPW encourages all park visitors participating in water recreation activities to always wear a life jacket. A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water and your head above water and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious."

There have been multiple drownings at the park this year, including a swimmer who jumped into the water without wearing a life vest and a man trying to help four children swimming in rough waters.