Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens public showers to Walsenburg residents amid ongoing water crisis

The Colorado city of Walsenburg is still under a disaster declaration and boil advisory two days after a major water main break. On Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it will be opening up public showers to help residents.

On Friday, the city announced that a water main broke around 2 a.m. City crews have been working with Huerfano County and Colorado Health Department personnel to locate the source of the leak and repair the main since. However, an estimated time for service restoration has not yet been determined.

Residents have been under a boil water advisory since the break caused a loss of pressure in the water system. Crews bypassed the broken water line to help feed the city, using a smaller line that can provide partial pressurization, but residents remain under a boil advisory.

Huerfano County officials began distribution of drinking water and hand sanitizer at the Community Center on Saturday. A non-potable water truck for toilet flushing is also available in the center's west parking lot. Park rangers and police are assisting with traffic management for the queue.

On Sunday, CPW announced that Lathrop State Park is opening its showers to the community at no cost.

"These are our friends and neighbors, and this is a small way we can help the community recover," said Daryl Seder, Park Manager. "Park staff have been volunteering and distributing water bottles at the county community center since Saturday; discussion about hot showers came up pretty quickly."

Showers at the Pinon Campground are open for reservations through a phone reservation system. CPW said each facility has two showers, and county staff is taking reservations from local residents for 30-minute time slots through 8 p.m. Reservation slots are also available Monday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Residents must call (719) 738-3000, ext. 512, to reserve their time slot and should bring their own shower supplies.